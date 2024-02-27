Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 26 (ANI): Actor Yami Gautam talked about embracing motherhood and maintaining a balance between her professional and personal responsibilities.

She told ANI about doing the shoot during pregnancy, "First of all I am very fortunate that all the action scenes and rigorous training were done before and the portions that were left were mostly talking portion, scenes, exterior shots, travel and all. So, there are certain moments when you realise your true potential and can you do beyond your reserved energy and how much strength your mind has."

Speaking about the challenges, she added, "I am a professional who has taken a very big responsibility and who has been given a very big responsibility. I am representing something and somebody so important and at the same time embracing motherhood is beyond everything in this world. I have seen my mother balancing and so many other mothers I have seen doing so I thought I had to do it. I centred my thoughts."

She acknowledged her husband, Aditya (Dhar) as being her strongest supporter, "My husband has been there for me who is the producer of the film. The emotional support I got from him was incredible. "

Aditya Dhar, who is the producer of the film shared, "It's a feeling which I can't express in words. We took a lot of precautions and there was the panel of doctors on set."

Yami and Aditya Dhar are currently occupied with the promotion of her upcoming film 'Article 370'.

In the film that has opened to strong reviews and is drawing people to theatres on strong 'word-of-mouth', Yami plays intelligence officer Zooni Haksar.

Set entirely in the scenic backdrop of Jammu and Kashmir, the film is based on the landmark revocation of Article 370, which guaranteed special constitutional privileges to the erstwhile state.

In a bold move that few so coming, the Centre, on August 5, 2019, revoked Article 370, effectively stripping the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir of its special privileges and splitting the region into two Union Territories--Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

On the positive reviews and early box-office success of her latest release, Yami, during a free-wheeling conversation with ANI on Monday, said, "We had full faith in the film striking the right chords and finding favour with the audience. We knew once a viewer watches the film once, his views and opinions in the matter (revocation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir) would change. A common refrain in the congratulatory messages that I have been receiving since our film hit theatres is that the youth should watch it as there's no propaganda in it."Helmed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, the film also stars Priyamani, Arun Govil and Kiran Karmarkar in key roles.

Filmmaker and Yami's husband, Aditya Dhar, who produced this film, told ANI, "We could only work hard for this film, which we did. We knew once the film arrived in theatres, we wouldn't have any control over how it was received by the viewers. There wasn't much we could do. We just submitted ourselves to the audience and hoped for the best. We knew it was the audience, and the audience alone, who could give our film its due. Our film had characters based on real-life people, who worked tirelessly for the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. The idea was to narrate their struggles in real life and bring it to viewers through the audio-visual medium. However, we never imagined our film getting such a response and receiving so much love from viewers. We are truly overwhelmed. To those who called our film agenda or propaganda, all we said was that they should watch the film before judging it or running it down. Abrogating Article 370 was the biggest-ever decision that an elected government at the Centre has taken since independence."

Addressing an event during a recent visit to Jammu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a massive shoutout to the makers of 'Article 370' saying, "I have been told that a film titled 'Article 370' is being released this week. It's good that movies are being made on such issues. Apart from entertaining viewers, it will also raise general awareness on the events that led us to take this decision."

Responding to PM Modi's remark, Yami took to Instagram and posted, "It is an absolute honour to watch PM @narendramodi Ji talk about #Article370Movie. My team and I really hope that we all exceed your expectations in bringing this incredible story to the screen! "According to the makers, the film has already minted Rs 34.71 crore gross worldwide in three days. (ANI)

