Los Angeles [US], September 8 (ANI): The Jonas Brothers indeed made their latest LA tour stop a memorable phenomenon, surprising audiences with a duet with John Legend.

The trio were seen lighting up the Intuit Dome in Inglewood on Saturday as a part of their 20th anniversary tour. Amid a delivery of hits like 'Only Human' and 'L.A. Baby', their real showstopper arrived mid-way as Nick Jonas teased a "legendary" guest.

Also Read | Dhanashree Verma Takes Subtle Dig at Former Husband Yuzi Chahal While Talking About Mutual Respect on 'Rise & Fall' TV Show.

"We got to absorb just a tiny bit of his light, his artistry and his brilliance ... Los Angeles, please welcome our friend, Mr. John Legend!" Nick told the crowd, making them erupt in joy as Legend hit the stage, as per TMZ.

Following this, Legend performed his 2013 hit ballad 'All of Me' and 'I Believe' with the group, turning the venue into a grand sing-along.

Also Read | 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' Trailer Out: Netflix Drops Gripping Trailer of Aryan Khan Directorial Debut TV Show Ahead of Release on September 18.

The Jonas Brothers shared a string of pictures from the concert, including a clip featuring John Legend's performance on 'All of Me.'

https://www.instagram.com/p/DOUMB3Qkqm_/

However, this wasn't it as another surprise came up with the arrival of 5 Seconds of Summer, who joined the brothers for an energetic rendition of 'She Looks So Perfect'.

"We've known them for a couple of years now. We've had a lot of mutual collaborators as well. But deep down, these are just great people. And we love seeing great people win when they're out there doing their thing. Even if they're from a different country... our friends, your friends, make some noise for our boys 5 Seconds of Summer," Joe told the crowd, as per People.

The two bands previously performed together in 2019 at Capital FM's Summertime Ball in London.

The Jonas Brothers are currently on their 'JONAS20: Greetings From Your Hometown Tour'. They are next set to perform in West Valley City, Utah, and will make further stops across the country before wrapping in Uncasville, Connecticut. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)