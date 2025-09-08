Mumbai, September 8: As Aryan Khan's directorial debut, "The Ba***ds of Bollywood" gears up to release on Netflix on September 18, the makers have unveiled an engaging trailer from the much-awaited show.

"The Ba***ds of Bollywood" primarily revolves around Aasmaan Singh (Played by Lakshya), an ambitious newcomer with the dream to make it big in Bollywood. With his loyal best friend Parvaiz (Played by Raghav Juyal), sharp-tongued manager Sanya (Played by Anya Singh), and his ever-supportive family by his side — his uncle Avtar (Played Manoj Pahwa), mother Neeta Singh (Played by Mona Singh), and father Rajat Singh (Played by Vijayant Kohli) — Aasmaan makes his way into the world full of glitter and grit. ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ Trailer: Aryan Khan Takes Us on a Thrilling Ride Through His Ultimate Filmy Duniya in This Netflix Series Starring Lakshya Lalwani and Sahher Bambba (Watch Video).

However, Aasmaan soon realizes that his dreams come at a cost, as he finds himself up against his biggest challenge yet — he is cast opposite superstar Ajay Talvar's (Played by Bobby Deol) daughter, newcomer Karishma (Played by Sahher Bambba). With the shrewd producer Freddy Sodawallah (Played by Manish Chaudhari) and Jaraj Saxena (Played by Rajat Bedi), a yesteryear actor desperate for a comeback in the picture, the situation makes for an irresistible spectacle of Hindi cinema.

The trailer further brings the cameo coup for the ages — the three Khans coming together for the first time, along with Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, SS Rajamouli, Badshah, and Disha Patani also making an appearance. The songs of "The Ba***ds of Bollywood" in collaboration with T-Series enhance the entire cinematic experience. ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ Trailer: Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, SS Rajamouli and More – All 10 Celebrity Cameos We Spotted in Aryan Khan’s Directorial Debut Series (Watch Video).

The album has been composed by Shashwat Sachdev, with Anirudh Ravichander and Ujwal Gupta on board as the guest composers. The first song from "The Ba***ds of Bollywood", titled “Badli Si Hawa Hai,” composed by Anirudh Ravichander and crooned by Arijit Singh and Amira Gill, has already struck a chord with the audience. The playlist further includes “Tu Pehli Tu Aakhri,” composed, produced, and arranged by Shashwat Sachdev with Arijit Singh lending his melodious voice.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 08, 2025 09:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).