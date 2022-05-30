Washington [US], May 30 (ANI): Hollywood star Johnny Depp over the weekend returned to his musical roots two days after lawyers delivered closing arguments in his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, in multiple posts on social media and videos shared online, the actor surprised fans at a Jeff Beck concert on Sunday in England.

At the show, which took place in Sheffield, Depp hit the stage with his guitar alongside Beck to perform their 2020 collaboration 'Isolation', a remake of John Lennon's 1970 song, as per The Hollywood Reporter. They also performed a cover of Marvin Gaye's 'What's Going On' and Jimi Hendrix's 'Little Wing'.

Before becoming an actor, Depp had wanted to be a musician. He even testified about his early musical aspirations on the stand, noting that he wasn't having as much success as he wanted, spurring him to turn towards acting.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Depp and Heard have been in district court in Fairfax, Virginia, since April 11, with each testifying; it went to the jury deliberation on Friday. (ANI)

