Washington DC [US], June 21 (ANI): The much-awaited next chapter in the Spider-Man franchise has now a new face from the Marvel world. Actor Jon Bernthal, known for playing the Punisher, will join Tom Holland in the upcoming movie Spider-Man: Brand New Day, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

The film, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, is expected to begin filming in England this summer. It is set to release on July 31, 2026. While many details about the plot are still under wraps, fans are excited to see Bernthal's gritty character brought to the big screen.

Also Read | 'Metro...in Dino' Star Pankaj Tripathi Remembers KK and Irrfan Khan Ahead of 'Life in a... Metro' Sequel Release.

Bernthal played Frank Castle, also known as the Punisher, in Marvel's Daredevil series on Netflix and later starred in his own show. His version of the Punisher is known for taking on criminals using guns, knives, and fists -- not superpowers or magic. His appearance in the new Spider-Man film hints that the story may explore more serious or darker parts of the Marvel universe.

Tom Holland will return as Peter Parker, and Zendaya and Jacob Batalon are also expected to come back as MJ and Ned. Stranger Things, actress Sadie Sink has joined the cast as well. However, the size of each character's role is still not confirmed.

Also Read | BTS Reunites! After RM and V, Suga Discharged From Mandatory South Korean Military Service, All 7 K-Pop Band Members Now Together.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, rumours suggest that the film could include multiple villains and possibly even different versions of the Hulk, but nothing has been officially announced yet.

Interestingly, Bernthal and Holland have worked together before. In 2017, while filming the movie Pilgrimage, both were preparing for their Marvel auditions and helped each other with their tapes -- a full-circle moment for fans of both stars. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)