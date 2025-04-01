A still from 'Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse' (Photo/Instagram/@sonypictures)

Washington [US], April 1 (ANI): Sony Pictures has finally announced the release date for the highly anticipated animated sequel, 'Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.'

The film will swing into theatres on June 4, 2027, four years after the previous installment, 'Across the Spider-Verse,' according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Spider-Verse team, including directors Bob Persichetti and Justin K. Thompson, made the announcement at CinemaCon on Monday, where they also unveiled the first footage from the film.

The footage features Miles Morales, voiced by Shameik Moore, and said, "Everyone keeps telling me how my story is supposed to go. I'm gonna do my own thing," as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.

The sequel is produced by Phil Lord, Chris Miller, and Amy Pascal, among others, and written by Lord, Miller, and David Callaham.

The film returns Shameik Moore as Miles Morales and Hailee Steinfeld as Spider-Gwen.

The release date announcement puts an end to speculation surrounding the film's delay.

The movie was initially set for release in March 2024 but was later removed from the release calendar.

Lord and Miller, known for their perfectionism, have been working tirelessly to deliver a film that meets their high standards.

The Spider-Verse franchise has been a massive success, with the first film, 'Into the Spider-Verse', winning the Oscar for Best Animated Feature in 2019.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the sequel, 'Across the Spider-Verse', grossed over USD 682 million worldwide. (ANI)

