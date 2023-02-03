Washington [US], February 3 (ANI): The upcoming FX limited series 'The Veil' has cast Josh Charles, Dali Benssalah, and Yumna Marwan.

According to Variety, a US-based media house, the series, which will be available exclusively on Hulu, was originally set to premiere in August 2022, with Elisabeth Moss in the starring role.

The series "explores the surprising and fraught relationship between two women who play a deadly game of truth and lies on the road from Asia to Europe," according to the official synopsis. One woman has a secret, and the other is on a mission to uncover it."

Variety further reports that the exact character details are being kept under wraps for now, but Charles will star as Max, Benssalah as Malik, and Marwan as Adilah in the series.

Charles was most recently seen in the critically praised HBO series 'We Own This City,' created by David Simon and George Pelecanos. 'Away' at Netflix and 'In Treatment' at HBO are among his other recent credits. He is arguably best recognised for his parts in the Aaron Sorkin programmes 'Sports Night' and 'The Good Wife,' for which he received two Emmy nods and a Golden Globe nomination. Charles has appeared in films such as 'Dead Poets Society,' 'Hairspray,' and 'Things to Do in Denver When You're Dead.'

Benssalah is well-known for his parts in films such as James Bond's 'No Time to Die' and the recently released 'The Accidental Getaway Driver.' Among his other credits are 'Athena,' 'All Your Faces,' and the television series 'Savages.'

Marwan has previously been in projects such as 'Little Birds' and films such as 'The Translator,' 'Costa Brava, Lebanon,' and 'The River.' (ANI)

