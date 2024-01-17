Los Angeles, Jan 17 (PTI) "Transformers" star Josh Duhamel and his wife, model Audra Mari have become parents to their first child, a baby boy.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Duhamel said the baby was born on January 11. The couple has named the child Shepherd Lawrence Duhamel.

Also Read | Zooey Deschanel Birthday: Check Out Her Best Red Carpet Looks from Recent Times.

"Shepherd Lawrence Duhamel 1/11/24," the actor captioned the black-and-white photo of their baby's feet.

This is Duhamel's second child. He co-parents son Axl, 10, with former wife and pop star Fergie.

Also Read | Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari Welcome First Child Together! Actor Shares Adorable Photo of Baby Boy Shepherd Lawrence Duhamel (View Pic).

Duhamel, 51, and Mari, 30, got engaged in January 2022 and tied the knot eight months later.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)