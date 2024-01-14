New York [US], January 14 (ANI): American actor Joyce Randolph, who played the role of Trixie Norton in 'The Honeymooners,' has died, TMZ reported. Joyce was 99.

Her son told TMZ, "Joyce passed away on Saturday at her home in New York City. We're told she died in her sleep. She had been suffering from the effects of old age and was unable to walk. She was in hospice care at the time of her death."

Joyce played Ed Norton's wife, played by Art Carney. They were the best friends and neighbors of Ralph Kramden, who was played by Jackie Gleason, and Audrey Meadows, who played the long-suffering Alice. Ralph, a bus driver, would often get angry at his wife and say, "To the moon, Alice," with fists clenched.

That would surely never appear on television now.

'The Honeymooners' is regarded as one of the greatest comedies of all time. The strange part is that they only shot 39 episodes, yet it is still going strong today.

The show premiered on CBS in 1955. It aired for only one season.

It was a great smash; it reached the number two programme before dropping to 19 and being discontinued.

Joyce snagged the role after Jackie saw her in a chewing gum ad.

A reboot and other initiatives reintroduced characters from the program, but the original is what everyone remembers.

Joyce was the last remaining member of the core cast.

She is leaving behind her son, Randy. (ANI)

