Los Angeles, July 17: Hollywood actress Denise Richards is making some serious allegations against her ex-husband Aaron Phypers. In court documents, the actress, 54, requested a temporary domestic violence restraining order against Phypers, 49, sharing details and photos accusing him of physical assault, reports ‘People’ magazine. She cited July 4-14 as the date of the most recent alleged assault. She alleged in the documents that “throughout our marriage, Aaron threatened to kill me and himself and the police”.

As per ‘People’, she also claimed that Phypers “owns at least eight unregistered guns”. The actress also claimed that Phypers “threatened that I would ‘disappear’ if I called the police”. She said he “repeatedly abused” her throughout their marriage. The former couple tied the knot in 2018. She also accused her ex of going through her phone and laptop while she slept and putting her messages on his laptop. “Aaron woke me up and screamed at me: ‘You f****** b****. I went into your computer and saw your text messages”, calling her a “lying b****”, she alleged in court documents. Actors Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers File for Divorce After 6 Years of Marriage, Cites ‘Irreconcilable Differences’.

She also alleged that Phypers “smashed” her with the palm on his hand on her head while she was using the toilet, “While screaming at me repeatedly, ‘Give me your f****** phone”. She also claimed that Phypers refused to let her go on a trip without him, saying he “grabbed me by the back of my head by my hair and slammed me into the ground and scream, ‘You are not cancelling my flight, I am going with you and I do not trust you.’”. Denise Richards Explains Why She Followed Daughter Sami Sheen's Suit and Joined OnlyFans.

Phypers filed for divorce on Monday, July 7. He listed their date of separation as July 4 and cited “irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split. Richards was granted a temporary restraining order from the Superior Court of California.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 17, 2025 09:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).