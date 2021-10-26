New Delhi [India], October 26 (ANI): Bollywood's 'Ravishing Raveena' has turned 47 on Tuesday. Wishing her 'adventurous' friend a happy birthday, veteran actor Juhi Chawla shared a glimpse of their fondness for each other.

Along with the pictures, Juhi penned a special note for the birthday girl that read, "A 100 trees for the girl with a big heart. and an adventurous spirit. Happppyyyyy Biirrtthhdaayy Raveena !!!"

Also Read | Ranveer Singh's Carfie Is Fashionble and the Caption of the Post Is Unmissable!.

Continuing with the note, Juhi also revealed that "there are only 3 people in the world who call me Ju. Raveena is one of them..!!".

Apart from Juhi, a slew of celebrities including Shilpa Shetty, Rakul Preet Singh, and Manish Malhotra also took to their respective social media handles to wish the birthday girl.

Also Read | The Crown Season 5 Might Feature Princess Diana’s ‘Panorama’ Interview.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Raveena is gearing up for the release of her digital debut 'Aranyak' and 'K.G.F Chapter 2'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)