Washington [US], June 10 (ANI): For those interested in seeing a snippet of 'Jurassic World: Dominion', Universal is going old school in its push for the film. The studio will be attaching a short preview from the film in the IMAX screenings of 'F9', the ninth Fast and Furious movie.

This is how big movies were teased in the days before everything went viral on social. According to Deadline, Warner Bros. has practiced a similar marketing tactic before the pandemic with a tease of 'Birds of Prey' during the opening weekend of 'It: Chapter 2' in 2019.

The five-minute preview, shown in 1:90:1 Imax aspect ratio, will include a prologue to the film's narrative and will be set 65 million years ago, during the Cretaceous period, when dinosaurs roamed the entire Earth.

Infused with Oscar-winner Michael Giacchino's score, the clip will reveal what Earth looked like long before humans existed and tell the origin story of how dinosaur DNA first came to be carried by a mythic mosquito. Of note, seven new species of dinosaurs, created by Industrial Light and Magic, will be making their Jurassic debut.

As per Deadline, the Colin Trevorrow-directed, EP'ed and co-wrote 'Dominion' which was shot during the pandemic in the UK, will be releasing on June 10, 2022. (ANI)

