Seoul [South Korea], April 7 (ANI): After 4-year hiatus, K-pop band BIGBANG has made a solid comeback with a new track titled 'Still Life'.

'Still Life' is a melancholic song that features warm sounds paired with lyrics talking about the good old days.

Also Read | Kim Kardashian Just Took the ‘Ripped Jeans’ Concept to a Whole New Level; Check Out Sexy Pics.

It's only been a few days since BIGBANG came up with the song and it has already topped the real-time charts on various music platforms, including Genie, Bugs, Vibe, and Flo, as well as Melon's Top 100 24Hits chart, Global Economic reported.

According to the Melon Report, Still Life's amount of streams is particularly higher than other songs, expected to dominate the charts for a long time.

Also Read | Jeetendra Birthday: 5 Dance Moves of The Actor That Are Simply Unmatched (Watch Videos).

The music video of the track has garnered over 20 million views, becoming one of the most-watched videos in 24 hours on YouTube.

For the unversed, the famous boyband comprises members Taeyang, Daesung, G-Dragon and T.O.P. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)