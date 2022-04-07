Jeetendra had an illustrous character which started in the 60s and went on till the early 2000s. In these many years, the actor has evolved as an actor and performer as well. He was a lover boy in his debut film Geet Gaya Pathharon Ne and continued to do more such sweet romances coupled with some action for a long period. In the 90s, while he continued doing central characters, he didn't hesitate taking up roles of father or even grandfather. Jeetendra's on-screen persona is extremely likeable, confident and someone who immediately makes you believe everything will be okay now. That's despite the tide of Rajesh Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan and many of his ilk ruling the roost, he never fell out of favour with the audience.

One other thing that everyone always associates with Jeetendra is his immaculate dancing style. He has a proficiency in certain steps that only he can pull off and we would appreciate it if nobody replicates them. That's because it's plain and simple...nobody can dance like Jeetendra. So here we list out five dance moves of the legendary actor no one should every try to emulate. Jeetendra Birthday Special: Not Akshay Kumar or Salman Khan, But The Veteran Actor Is The King Of Remakes - Here's How.

The badminton step

The aerobics step

Make a run for it step

The P T teacher step

The Clap clap step

Only Jeetendra can pull off these steps and for that we would like to bow down to him.

