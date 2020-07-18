Washington D.C. [India], July 18 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Kacey Musgraves showed off a new, lighter hair colour with fresh blond highlights instead of her signature dark brunette hair.

The 31-year-old songstress posted the picture on Instagram showcasing her fresh highlights, "Lighten up, Buttercup," she captioned one of the selfies, adding a shout-out to her "mane man," hairstylist Giovanni Delgado.

According to Page Six, the Grammy-winning singer's summer-friendly update comes only a few weeks after she and husband Ruston Kelly announced they were filing for divorce.

The two country stars' joint statement read, "It simply just didn't work. Though we are parting ways in marriage, we will remain true friends for the rest of our lives."

"We've made this painful decision together -- a healthy decision that comes after a very long period of trying the best we can. We hold no blame, anger, or contempt for each other and we ask for privacy and positive wishes for us both as we learn how to navigate through this." (ANI)

