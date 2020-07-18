Jurassic World: Dominion actress Bryce Dallas Howard shared pictures of bruise that she suffered while filming as the principal photography resumed earlier. The dinosaur rescuer heroine joined Chris Pratt to shoot amid the pandemic. She shared on Twitter how happy she was for that reason. Her co-star urged her to also show the injury marks. "Show them the pictures of the bruises!!! (She got some crazy sick bruises from doing stunt work) Show them!!!," he wrote.

Bryce complied. She posted shots of contusions on the back of both her arms and thigh. "Raise your hands if you're happy to be doing stunts again!!" wrote Howard, who essays the character of Claire Dearing in the films.

Show them the pictures of the bruises!!! (She got some crazy sick bruises from doing stunt work) Show them!!! https://t.co/38DwM4RxTI — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) July 16, 2020

Raise your hands if you’re happy to be doing stunts again!! https://t.co/Rq1rtH05QH pic.twitter.com/n6IMR2X0ov — Bryce Dallas Howard (@BryceDHoward) July 16, 2020

Jurassic World: Dominion resumed in London this month. Earlier, it was shut due to the coronavirus outbreak. It was a 20-week long schedule which was cut short by 16 weeks.

Recently, in an interview, Bryce assured that all safety measures are in place to resume shooting amid the pandemic. "What feels really right about it," Howard said on the EW Live SiriusXM show, "is that there is this daily conversation, daily communication with all of the actors, with the key crew members and just us consistently being like, 'Okay, how are we going to do this? How are we going to do this safely?’ and not making compromises that could undermine someone’s health."

Dominion also marks the return of original Jurassic Park alimni Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum.

Jeff Goldblum, who reprises his role as Dr. Ian Malcolm, recently revealed that cast have been given "109 pages" of safety protocols to follow on set. "They invested all their heart and soul and a lot of money into making sure that we're safe," Goldblum told Entertainment Tonight. "I won't bore you with the details, but we're all going to be quarantined in a kind of a bubble, all the crew and all the cast. And testing and everything."

Jurassic World is currently set to open on June 11, 2021.

