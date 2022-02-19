Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 19 (ANI): Kajol has penned an adorable birthday message for Ajay Devgn's mother Veena Devgan on Saturday.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kajol shared a stunning picture with her mother-in-law and wrote a special birthday post.

She penned, "When u marry a Man U don't only marry him. It's his whole family as well. So here's a cheer to someone who has always been there for me and on many days I feel more married to than even my husband. Happy happy birthday to this awesome woman. Veena Devgan."

The post flooded with likes and comments.

Tanishaa Mukherji wrote, "Happyyy birthday !"

"Lovely," a fan added.

Kajol and Ajay tied the knot in 1999. The two met for the first time on the sets of the 1995 film 'Hulchul', and since then have co-starred in many films like 'Gundaraj', 'Ishq', 'Dil Kya Kare', 'Raju Chacha', 'Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha' and 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' among others. (ANI)

