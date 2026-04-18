Injured people taken to the hospital after a boiler blast happened at the Vedanta Power Plant in the Singhi Tarai area (Photo/ANI)

Sakti (Chhattishgarh) [India], April 18 (ANI): The death toll has increased to 23, while a total of 13 people remain injured in the Sakti Power Plant blast, officials said on Saturday.

An FIR has already been registered against the management of Vedanta Power Plant and other responsible persons following a boiler blast that claimed 20 lives and left several others injured, Sakti Superintendent of Police (SP) Prafull Thakur said on Thursday.

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SP Thakur said that 15 injured persons are currently undergoing treatment in different hospitals.

He added that a preliminary investigation has indicated the possibility of a criminal offence in the incident."The recent accident at the Vedanta Power Plant has claimed approximately 20 lives, with 15 remaining in various hospitals for treatment. Our preliminary investigation has clearly revealed the involvement of a criminal offence," he said while speaking to reporters.

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He further confirmed that legal action has been initiated and an investigation is underway.

On the Sakti power plant boiler blast, earlier, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai also said that orders have been given for an investigation.

Meanwhile, Vedanta Power Limited on Wednesday announced compensation of Rs 35 lakh and employment support for the families of those killed in the boiler blast.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed grief and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased in the boiler blast in Chhattisgarh's Sakti district.

The Prime Minister has also announced that the injured will be provided Rs 50,000 from the PM National Relief Fund. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)