Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 25 (ANI): B-town couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol celebrated their 26th wedding anniversary on Monday, February 24, and now, a day later, the 'Do Patti' actress shared a special post for her husband.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Kajol posted a beautiful picture of the two, calling it a "late post." In the picture, Kajol looked stunning in a floral saree, while Ajay stood casually beside her in a black kurta.

Along with the picture, she wrote, "26 years and counting. Thank you for all your good wishes."

Earlier on Monday, Ajay also shared a special anniversary post on his Instagram.

Ajay shared a throwback picture with Kajol, and the second image showed animated characters. "Beating this trend by 26 years. Happy anniversary to us," the 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' actor wrote in the post.

The actors tied the knot on February 24, 1999, and share two beautiful children, a daughter, Nysa, and a son, Yug.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ajay was last seen in 'Azaad', a period drama set in pre-independence India. The film, directed by Abhishek Kapoor, showcases Ajay as a rebel and a skilled horse rider deeply connected to his loyal horse. Azaad was released in theatres on January 17, 2025.

Apart from Azaad, the actor was also seen in Singham Again, which clashed with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 during Diwali last year. Surprisingly, the two films did exceptionally well at the box office.

On the other hand, Kajol was last seen in 'Do Patti'. The film is directed by debutant Shashanka Chaturvedi and written by Kanika Dhillon.

The film is set in the fictional town of Devipur, Uttarakhand, where Kajol, who plays a fierce cop, is on a mission to uncover the truth in an attempted murder case. Kriti Sanon takes on a double role for the very first time, portraying twin sisters involved in the investigation, each hiding secrets that add to the unfolding drama.

The film also starred Shaheer Sheikh, who plays Dhruv Sood, a character caught in a web of love and intrigue. It also marked Kajol's second collaboration with Kriti following their earlier film, Dilwale. (ANI)

