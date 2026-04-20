In an announcement that has shifted the scales of Indian cinema’s 2026 release calendar, filmmaker Riteish Deshmukh has officially confirmed that Salman Khan will play a "pivotal and powerful" role in the upcoming historical epic Raja Shivaji. Deshmukh, who is currently hosting the record-breaking Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6, dropped the bombshell during the show’s grand finale weekend. The news confirms long-standing rumours of a high-profile collaboration between the two stars, who previously shared the screen in the 2022 Marathi hit Ved. Raja Shivaji Teaser Out: Riteish Deshmukh Directorial Chronicles Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s Journey to Swarajya (Watch Video)

Salman Khan’s Role in ‘Raja Shivaji’

While the makers have not officially revealed Salman Khan’s character in Raja Shivaji, industry buzz and social media speculation suggest he may portray Jiva Mahala, the loyal bodyguard of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj who is famously credited with saving the king’s life during the historic encounter with Afzal Khan at Pratapgad. If true, the role would highlight one of the most iconic moments of bravery in Maratha history, aligning perfectly with Khan’s larger-than-life screen image. His involvement is also expected to strengthen the film’s pan-India appeal, helping Raja Shivaji expand beyond regional markets and target a wider audience across North India and international territories. ‘Raja Shivaji’: Gripping FIRST Look of Riteish Deshmukh As Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Unveiled; Historical Drama Featuring Sanjay Dutt and Abhishek Bachchan To Release on THIS Date (View Post)

‘Raja Shivaji’ Cast

Raja Shivaji is being touted as one of the most expensive and star-studded projects in the history of Marathi cinema. The confirmed cast list reads like a "who’s who" of both Bollywood and the Marathi film industry:

Actor Potential Role/Involvement Riteish Deshmukh Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Abhishek Bachchan Confirmed (Role undisclosed) Salman Khan Major Pivotal Role (Rumored Jiva Mahala) Sanjay Dutt Potential Antagonist Vidya Balan Confirmed (Role undisclosed) Genelia Deshmukh Maharani Saibai

The film also features heavyweights like Boman Irani, Fardeen Khan and Mahesh Manjrekar, with a soaring soundtrack composed by the legendary duo Ajay-Atul.

Watch ‘Raja Shivaji’ Teaser:

‘Raja Shivaji’ Release Date

Produced under the banners of Mumbai Film Company and Jio Studios, the film is being shot in both Marathi and Hindi. Riteish Deshmukh, who also directs, has spent over four years in pre-production to ensure historical accuracy. Santosh Sivan, the world-renowned cinematographer, is capturing the film’s visuals, promising a cinematic scale never before seen in this genre. In a fitting tribute, Raja Shivaji is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on May 1, 2026, coinciding with Maharashtra Day. The film will release in Marathi, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, setting up a massive box-office clash with several summer tentpoles.

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