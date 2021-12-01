Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 1 (ANI): Veteran star Kamal Haasan, who was diagnosed with coronavirus a few days back, has now fully recovered.

On Wednesday, a hospital treating him issued a statement regarding Haasan's health update.

"Mr Kamal Haasan, who has been admitted to SRI Ramachandra Medical Centre on 22nd November 2021 was COVID positive. He had mild COVID for which he was treated," Dr Suhas Prabhakar, Medical Director, Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre, said.

The doctor also informed that Haasan will be in isolation for a few more days.

"He has fully recovered but advised to be on isolation until 3rd December 2021. He will be fit to resume his routine work from 4th December 2021," the statement read.

Haasan, the Makkal Needhi Maiam Chief, contracted coronavirus last week.

On November 22, he had taken to Twitter to reveal his diagnosis.

"Had a slight cough after returning from US trip. COVID-19 infection was confirmed after the test and I got isolated at the hospital," Haasan had tweeted. (ANI)

