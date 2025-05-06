New York [US], May 6 (ANI): United States former Vice President Kamala Harris made a memorable appearance at the 2025 Met Gala, marking her debut at the fashion industry's biggest event.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Harris stunned in a bespoke black-and-cream gown designed by Off-White creative director IB Kamara, perfectly capturing the essence of the evening's theme, 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.'

Harris's Met Gala look departed from her typical well-tailored pantsuits.

The outfit, featuring a dramatic sleeve and silk scarf, was a masterclass in elegance and sophistication.

Kamara's inspiration behind the design was to highlight Harris's strength and confidence, qualities he believes are at the core of dandyism.

"The precise simplicity of this black and cream look for Kamala D. Harris complements her own strength and confidence, two qualities I consider to be the core of dandyism," Kamara said, as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.

The 2025 Met Gala celebrated the Costume Institute's spring fashion exhibition, 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,' with an impressive lineup of co-chairs, including Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, Pharrell Williams, and Anna Wintour.

LeBron James was initially set to be an honorary chair, but unfortunately pulled out due to a knee injury. (ANI)

