New Delhi [India], August 6 (ANI): Actors Kangana Ranaut and Anupam Kher are extremely proud of athletes who are currently representing India at the 22nd edition of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.

Taking to Instagram, Kangana lauded the participants who have won several medals so far.

Also Read | Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Traditional Suits that Serve as Chapters of Elegance.

"The way Indian sportspersons are taking over the world they will make sure being Indian never associated with any lack or weakness.. it will be synonymous of being superior and unbeatable, thank you team," Kangana wrote.

Kher shared a few pictures of the Indian athletes including Tejaswin Shankar, Tulika Maan and Sakshi Malik.

Also Read | Sister’s Day 2022: Deepika Padukone-Anisha Padukone, Kareena Kapoor-Karisma Kapoor, Alia Bhatt-Shaheen Bhatt - 7 Adorable Sister Duos of Bollywood!.

"Humari jeet kismat tay nahin karti balki humari kabiliyat humari jeet tay karti hai. In sabhi khiladio ko badhai, shubhkamnaaye aur dil se dhanyawad desh ka naam roshan karne ke liye (Our victory does not decide our fate. Rather, our ability determines our victory! Congratulations, best wishes and heartfelt thanks to all these players for bringing glory to the nation! Jai Hind!#CommonWealthGames #Birmingham #India #IndianAthletes #ProudOfYou #JaiHo," Kher captioned the post.

So far (Saturday morning), Indian athletes have won 26 medals-- nine golds, eight silvers and nine bronze-- at the Commonwealth Games 2022.

Bajrang Punia successfully defended his title and won his second successive gold medal in CWGs. While Deepak Punia bagged his maiden medal in CWG and he got it done with gold under his kitty. Sakshi Malik also returned to her best and claimed gold to add more to India's tally.

Anshu Malik won the silver after losing the final bout, while Divya Kakran and Mohit Grewal won the bronze medals in their respective categories. India have now won six medals in wrestling on Friday - three golds, one silver and two bronze.

Men's Lawn Bowls Fours team assured a medal for India as they defeated England to reach the final. While India women's hockey team had to face a defeat in the semi-finals against Australia after a controversial decision from the referee followed by a below-par display by attackers in the penalty shootout. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)