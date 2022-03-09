By Divya Malhotra

New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI): Ace producer Ekta Kapoor's new reality show 'Lock Upp' is currently creating a lot of buzz in the entertainment industry and one of the main reasons is the show's host -- Kangana Ranaut!

The 'Tanu Weds Manu' star, who has already shown her mettle in the film industry with some of her powerful performances in the women-centric films, has now chosen a new role for her -- a host!

The 34-year-old celebrated actor, with her rough avatar, is currently acing her role as a host of Ekta Kapoor's 'Lock Upp: Badass Jail Atyaachaari Khel'.

Kangana revealed how Ekta was keen on seeing her for who she is as a person, instead of the actor playing a character on screen.

"Ekta said you play a lot of strong women on screen but you know how strong you are and how strong your personality is. I want to use that instead of giving you a character for you to project and conceal yourself beneath. I want to see you as a person," the 'Queen' actor revealed.

'Lock Upp', which is currently streaming on OTT platforms, has the most controversial celebrities locked up in a jail-like setup with basic amenities.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Kangana will soon be seen in movies including 'Tejas', 'Dhaakad', 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda', 'Emergency', and 'The Incarnation: Sita'.

She is also producing the upcoming dark comedy 'Tiku Weds Sheru' under her production house, Manikarnika Films. (ANI)

