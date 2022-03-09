Kangana Ranaut's reality show 'Lock Upp' witnessed few emotional moments as five acid attack survivors entered the show on the Women's Day special episode. They included Ashu Ganeriwal, Daulat Bi, Lalita, Saira, and Archana and the contestants served special food cooked by them. Lock Upp: Swami Chakrapani Maharaj Becomes the First Contestant To Get Eliminated From Kangana Ranaut’s Show.

Karanvir Bohra, Babita Phogat, and Munawar Faruqui entertained the special guests with their acts. These women share their stories with the inmates and what exactly happened to them. One woman recalled: "This accident happened in 2008, a boy who stayed in my neighbourhood used to harass me a lot. Suddenly one day, he just threw acid on me."

Other women shared: "The acid attacker was no one else but my real sister." She continues to share about the incident that happened with her sister: "15 days before the marriage, a boy came and held her hair from behind and directly threw acid. The pain is never ending, it still hurts every day. We celebrate Durga Pooja every year, celebrate Women's Day every year, but what about us?" Lock Upp: Vikas Gupta and Priyank Sharma To Spice Up Kangana Ranaut’s Controversial Reality Show – Reports.

Karanvir exclaims: "I salute your passion and strength." The inmates couldn't stop their tears with all the suffering the womens had to go through. Lastly, Karanvir asks what do they want from the society? To which they replied: "Love and acceptance is all we need." 'Lock Upp' streams on ALTBalaji and MX Player.

