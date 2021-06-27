New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut, on Sunday, shared a fan-made video and reflected on her journey in the Hindi film industry. The video featured a compilation of Kangana's looks from her 15-year-long journey in films.

Kangana took to her Instagram handle and shared a video compilation of her from different years, leading up to her most recent appearance at the 'Thalaivi' trailer launch.

In the caption, Kangana said that at the age when people are usually completing their education, she was struggling to make a career for herself.

She wrote, "My sister sent this to me a fan made video, made me smile. This is what growing up in the film industry looks like, I was a minor when I started working, I suffered a lot because I should have been in school studying and playing not struggling to make career that too without parents or proper understanding and guidance of film industry but it also gave me lot of time."

Saying that her struggles helped her in shaping her career, she further continued, "if today I feel after starting from a scratch at 16 and struggling for more than a decade to achieve success, I can still start from a scratch at 34 and build my own studio and be a successful filmmaker because I have time."

Concluding her thoughts, Kangana added, "I truly believe in what Krishna said in Geeta, everything that appears bad has some good in it and everything that appears good at the surface definitely carries the seed of some bad in its womb... whether or not we see it that's our problem but that does not change the nature of reality."

Kangana stepped into the glitzy world of showbiz in the year 2006 with the Anurag Basu directorial 'Gangster'. She was then seen in films such as 'Life in a ...Metro', 'Fashion', 'One Upon A Time in Mumbaai', 'Krrish 3', 'Queen', 'Tanu Weds Manu', 'Judgementall Hai Kya' and 'Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi'.

Meanwhile, Kangana's upcoming movie projects include 'Thalaivi', which is based on the life of Tamil Nadu's former chief minister, Jayalalithaa. She also has 'Tejas' and 'Dhaakad' in her kitty. 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda' is also in the pipeline. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)