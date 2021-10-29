Bengaluru (Karnataka), October 29 (ANI): Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar breathed his last on Friday at the age of 46.

The news of his demise has been confirmed by actor Sonu Sood on his Twitter account.

"Heartbroken. Will always miss you my brother. #PuneethRajkumar," Sonu tweeted.

Puneeth was taken to the Vikaram Hospital in Bengaluru today morning after he complained of chest pain.

However, no official confirmation about Puneeth's death from the hospital has been given yet.

Son of matinee idol Rajkumar, Puneeth is fondly called 'Appu' by his fans. He started his career as a child artist with his father in the early 1980s. ' Raam', 'Hudugaru', and 'Anjani Putra' are some of his memorable movies. He was last seen in 'Yuvarathnaa', which was released early this year. (ANI)

