Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 17 (ANI): Filmmaker Karan Johar will be honoured for his contributions to the global entertainment industry at the British Parliament in London.

He will be honoured at the British Parliament next week in the presence of Lords and Members of Parliament, for his invaluable contribution to the global entertainment industry, as per a statement shared by Karan's team.

The event will take place at the Palace of Westminster, which houses both the House of Commons and the House of Lords, the two houses of the United Kingdom's Parliament.

He has a special relationship with the United Kingdom, having shot many of his films there, including Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

In 2012, he was named a Visit Britain Goodwill Ambassador for a special campaign to attract and invite people to visit and explore the country.

His blockbusters 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' and 'My Name Is Khan' broke records as the highest grossing Indian films at the UK Box Office upon their theatrical releases. He currently runs Dharma Productions, one of India's leading film production companies.

Karan, who made his directorial debut with the blockbuster 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' in 1998, is returning to director's chair after a gap of seven years. He is all set to come up with 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' on July 28, 2023.

The family drama features Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan in lead roles.

This year marks his 25th year in the global entertainment industry, which he will mark with his next 'Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', starring British India-born actress Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, which will be released in UK cinemas and globally this summer on July 28. (ANI)

