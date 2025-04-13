Dubai [UAE], April 13 (ANI): Sunday turned out to be special for Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor's fans, as she surprised them by grooving to her hit song 'Chammak Challo' from Ra.One'.

While attending a jewellery brand event in Dubai, Kareena left everyone nostalgic as she danced her heart out to the track. She was all smiles throughout the event, and several clips from it surfaced online, garnering loads of compliments.

And like always, she did not forget to steal attention with her fashion statement. She looked stunning in a sage-green embellished saree.

https://x.com/itsmeletii/status/1911084640514830733

Flaunting her glamorous look, Kareena shared a couple of pictures in saree and captioned it, "Day dreaming about my kadhi chawal."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DIYXePvtBiB/?hl=en&img_index=5

Meanwhile, Kareena is receiving loads of love for embracing her age.

At a launch event for nutritionist Rutuja Diwekar's book 'The Commonsense Diet', in Mumbai, Kareena emphasised ageing gracefully and naturally rather than relying on skin treatments such as botox.

"Age is just a number. My only thing is I always want to be fit to take on whatever old age brings. I want to be able to do what I have to do whether it has to go to sets at 70, 75. I want to keep working until 85, all my life. I want be able to bend to pick up my grandchildren. I want be able to do things and not be dependent on someone or a stick," Kareena said.

"For that, I have to eat right, and have mobility to work out. It's not about the way I look, it's about the way I feel and that's what for me, aging and life is. I am embracing it but I'm taking all these particular things, like eating ghee, eating khichdi, doing a little bit of weight training for muscle strength, walking a little, my Surya Namaskars, doing my little work on my own rather than skin treatments and botox," she added. (ANI)

