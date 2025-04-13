New Delhi, April 13: Bollywood star Aamir Khan and his girlfriend Gauri Spratt are currently in China for work commitments. Several images from an event in Macau surfaced online in which the 'Fanaa' star could be seen making a public appearance with his lady love. The couple was spotted holding hands as they made their gracious presence at the Macau International Comedy Festival in China.

Both Aamir and Gauri were dressed in ethnic attire. Aamir wore a black kurta-pyjama set that he paired with an embroidered shawl, while Gauri sported a floral white saree. They were joined by popular Chinese actors Shen Teng and Ma Li. On Aamir's 60th birthday in March the actor introduced his partner Gauri to the media in Mumbai, and since then, fans have been leaving no chance to get more details about his love life. Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt in China: Actor and Girlfriend Woo Chinese Media at Macau Comedy Festival 2025.

Aamir was previously married to Reena Dutta, and later Kiran Rao. From his first marriage with Reena, Aamir has two children, Junaid and Ira. The actor and his second wife, director Kiran Rao, married in 2005 and separated in 2021. They continue to co-parent their son, Azad. Meanwhile, on the acting front, Aamir will come up with 'Sitaare Zameen Par' this year. If reports are to be believed, Genelia D'Souza has a pivotal role in the film. Aamir Khan Introduces Girlfriend Gauri Spratt at His Pre-Birthday Press Meet, Reveals They Have Been Dating for a Year.

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt in China

During the press event that was conducted on his birthday, Aamir also opened up about his upcoming projects, revealing how passionate he is to adapt the epic Mahabharat into a film. "We are just starting with the writing process. We are putting together a team...so let's see how that goes," he said.

