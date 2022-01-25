Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 25 (ANI): As Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor's daughter Riddhima and her husband Bharat Sahni celebrate their 16th wedding anniversary on Tuesday, members of the family poured in love-filled greetings on social media.

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram Story and shared a lovely picture of the couple along with their daughter.

Bebo added a "Happy anniversary" sticker, tagging her cousin and brother-in-law.

Neetu Kapoor also took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of the lovebirds.

In the caption, she wrote, "Happy 16th my beautiful Loves. You both deserve all the happiness n Gods love."

Taking to the comments section, Riddhima replied, "We love u most."

For the unversed, Riddhima is a renowned jewellery designer and Bharat is a well-established businessman. (ANI)

