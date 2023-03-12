Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 12 (ANI): Actor Karisma Kapoor, on Sunday, penned down an adorable birthday wish for her son Kiaan Kapoor.

Taking to Instagram, Karisma shared a couple of pictures which she captioned, "When ur boy is officially a teenager but you still want to squish him."

Also Read | Jason Derulo Covers Waiter's College Fee for Next Semester, Tips Him $5000 at Restaurant in Omaha (Watch Video).

https://www.instagram.com/p/CpruKtgLNbZ/

In the pictures, Karisma could be seen smiling and hugging her son.

Also Read | Yami Gautam Dhar Wishes Her ‘Love’ Aditya Dhar With A Cute Picture on His Birthday (View Post).

The duo can be seen in casual outfits.

Soon after she dropped the pictures, fans flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons and happy birthday wishes for Kiaan.

Saba Pataudi commented, "Happy Birthday Kiaan."

"Happiest birthday kiaan," a user wrote.

"Happy birthday Kiaan Raj Kapoor," another user commented.

Karisma married businessman Sunjay Kapur in 2003. The couple has two children--daughter Samaira and son Kiaan.

In 2014, Karisma and Sanjay filed for divorce through mutual consent. Their divorce was finalized in 2016. After separation, Sunjay got married to Priya Sachdev.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karisma will be next seen in an upcoming series 'Brown'.

Helmed by Abhinay Deo of 'Delhi Belly' fame, 'Brown' is based on Rita Brown, a suicidal alcoholic, and Arjun Sinha, a widower with survivor's guilt. The protagonists need to deal with an unstoppable serial killer on the loose.

The Neo-noir series captures the existential angst of these investigators who are on the precipice of an abyss, that's their life.

The series encapsulates themes of depression, irrelevance, addiction, corruption and false appearances.

Apart from that, she also has director Homi Adajania's next 'Murder Mubarak' alongside Sara Ali Khan. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)