New York [US], May 2 (ANI): Model Karlie Kloss is pregnant and she chose to reveal the good news on Met Gala 2023 red carpet.

Kloss showed off her growing baby bump in a black gown draped in pearls while walking the red carpet on Monday at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

The skintight dress, which she accessorized with silver jewellery, hugged her curves as she posed with her hair slicked back in a long ponytail, Page Six reported.

Kloss gushed about her "special" and "vulnerable" reveal when she made it to the carpet.

"I don't know how to style a belly," she admitted while chatting with Emma Chamberlain, explaining that she was last pregnant during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Victoria's Secret Angel became a mother in March 2021 when she and husband Joshua Kushner welcomed son Levi, now 2.

The Met Gala livestream is hosted by actor and producer La La Anthony, writer Derek Blasberg, and Saturday Night Live's Chloe Fineman. Internet multi-hyphenate Emma Chamberlain will return as Vogue's special correspondent.

This year's theme is "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," based on the new Costume Institute exhibition exploring the work of the iconic designer. Lagerfeld, who died in 2019 at the age of 85, spent decades creating clothes for Balmain, Patou, Chloe, Fendi and Chanel in addition to his own namesake label. (ANI)

