Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 19 (ANI): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday met actor-director Rishab Shetty.

Taking to X, Shivakumar posted several pictures from his meeting with Rishab and extended his best wishes.

" The work of Rishab Shetty, who has introduced our land's customs and traditions, culture to the world, is commendable. I wish him all the best for his future journey in cinema, and may he rise to even greater heights," his tweet on X read.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Rishab is basking in the success of his film ''Kantara: Chapter 1'.

'Kantara: Chapter 1' revolves around the origins of Daiva worship in Tulunadu, tracing its roots back to the fourth-century Kadamba dynasty. Shetty plays Berme, the protector of the Kantara forest and its tribal communities.

The film also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, and Jayaram in key roles. The story follows the struggle between a royal family trying to seize control from the Daivas and the tribals who resist their rule.

The supporting cast includes Rakesh Poojari, Hariprashanth MG, Deepak Rai Panaje, Shaneel Gautham, and Naveen Bondel. (ANI)

