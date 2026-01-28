Singer Rahul Vaidya paid a heartfelt tribute to the late Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar by revealing the politician's favourite song picks. Rahul shared that in December, he performed in front of the politician, and Ajit Pawar ended up requesting his favourite songs one after the other for around 2 hours. However, the singer had no clue that this would be his last meeting with the Deputy CM.

Rahul Vaidya’s Emotional Tribute to Ajit Pawar

Remembering his last meet with Ajit Pawar, Rahul penned on the photo-sharing app, "This was on 6th DEC 2025 where ajit dada kept requesting his fav songs one after another for about 2 hours non stop! I never thought this would be the last time I met him..(sic)." Mourning the sudden loss of the politician, he added, "An untimely goodbye that feels unreal and deeply personal. Ajit Dada Pawar Gone too soon, remembered forever. May your soul find peace, Dada. Om Shanti."

Rahul Vaidya Shares Video With Ajit Pawar

In the video dropped by Rahul on his IG, he was seen singing Kishore Kumar's blockbuster number "O Mere Dil Ke Chain" from Rajesh Khanna and Tanuja's 1972 outing "Mere Jeevan Saathi". We could also see Ajit Pawar crooning the song along with Rahul, creating some memorable moments. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP chief Ajit Pawar passed away in a plane crash near Baramati on Wednesday. The plane crashed while landing near Baramati, where the politician was visiting for a meeting amidst the ongoing Zilla Parishads and Panchayat Samitis elections.

Celebrities Mourn Ajit Pawar’s Demise

Several members of the entertainment industry offered their condolences to the Pawar family. Akshay Kumar penned on social media, "Shocked and sad to hear about the tragic demise of Ajit Pawar ji. Heartfelt condolences to his family. Om Shanti". Sanjay Dutt added, "Shocked and saddened by this tragic loss. He was one of the most dynamic leaders, leaving behind a lasting impact. My deepest condolences to the family and everyone affected. Prayers for strength and peace. Om Shanti."

