New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) Actor Nikhil Siddhartha of "Karthikeya 2" fame and his doctor-wife Pallavi Varma are set to welcome their first child soon.

The actor shared the announcement on his X account on Wednesday.

Also Read | Bollywood Actor Ranveer Singh Invests 'Undisclosed Amount' in boAt, Signs Deal To Become Official Face of New Audio Products.

"Seemantham .. Traditional Indian form of BabyShower.. Pallavi & Me r happy to announce that Our first baby is expected very soon. Please send in your blessings (sic)" Siddhartha captioned a picture with Varma from the baby shower ceremony.

The couple tied the knot in 2020.

Also Read | Singer Joni Mitchell to Make Grammy Awards Performance Debut at 80.

Siddhartha's last release was 2023's "Spy", a Telugu action thriller.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)