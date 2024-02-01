Nikhil Siddhartha, popularly known for his works in Telugu Cinema, has shared good news with his followers on social media. The Spy movie actor revealed that he and his wife, Pallavi Varma, are expecting their first child. The 38-year-old actor shared a picture posing with his pregnant wife from her baby shower ceremony, traditionally known as the ‘Seemantham’ ceremony. Take a look at the couple’s photo below: Kirrak Party Actor Nikhil Siddhartha Marries Pallavi Varma Amid Lockown, Wedding Photos Go Viral.

Nikhil Siddhartha Wife Pallavi Varma Pregnant

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikhil Siddhartha (@actor_nikhil)

