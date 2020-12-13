Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 13 (ANI): Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan who announced his upcoming film on birthday, has now shared a post declaring the commencement of 'Dhamaka.'

In the post, the actor has shared a picture of his worried mother as he announced that he started shooting for his film amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' star took to Instagram in which he is seen seeking blessings from the almighty and his parents. Aaryan has shared pictures with mother and father while wearing masks. He expressed the concern of his mother in the caption, "Shuru karein #Dhamaka Lekar Prabhu ka naam Checking in Swipe right to see my already worried Mom".

With the post hitting the photo-sharing platform, it garnered more than 86 thousand likes, with many fans and celebrities wishing him luck in the comments section.

Varun Dhawan dropped a comment on the post. He wrote, "Best of luck Kartik stay safe."

Kartik shared the news of his new project on his 30th birthday that was on 22 November. In the teaser, Kartik is seen sporting a formal look, while he sports specs and looks at a blast on a bridge.

The thriller movie based completely in Mumbai, will be produced by Ronnie Screwvala and directed by Ram Madhvani (with Co-Producer Amita Madhvani).

On the work front, Aaryan has got another unnamed project with himself, along with 'Dhamaka'. The actor has also got 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', 'Dostana 2' in the pipeline. (ANI)

