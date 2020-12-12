As Rajinikanth celebrates his 70th birthday, the world is wishing him on a special day. Of course, Bollywood can't be far behind in the task. Shah Rukh Khan took to his Twitter handle to wish the superstar. SRK wrote, "Here’s wishing the Birthday a very Happy Rajinikanth!!! Marking another year of superhuman-ness from the one and only Thalaiva!! Health and happiness to you always @rajinikanth sir... Love you very much!" Along with the photo, he also shared a pic from Chennai Express, where he's bowing down to the picture of Rajinikanth. 'Now or Never': Rajinikanth's 70th Birthday Cake Is a Nod to His Political Party, Daughter Soundarya Shares a Picture.

Shah Rukh Khan is a huge Rajinikanth fan. He has paid tribute to the actor in two Bollywood movies. In Ra.One, Rajini Sir's character, Chitt the Robo, made a cameo appearance. Kareena Kapoor, film's heroine, made a meta-joke about Rajini sir's being in the frame. Also, in Rohit Shetty's directorial Chennai Express, SRK and Deepika Padukone danced to the tunes of Lungi Dance, which was an entire song by Yo Yo Honey Singh paying an ode to the South superstar. Thalaivar Rajinikanth Thanks Everyone For Birthday Wishes In A Heartfelt Post.

Once, thanking Rajinikanth for his contribution to making the cameo in Ra.One a success, Shah Rukh gifted him a BMW 7 series car, as per reports. Shah Rukh had also dedicated the Tamil version of the Jabra fan song to Rajini sir.

