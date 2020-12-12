While every Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Bigg Boss 14 has so far been very memorable, this one will be special for this will be the first one with the ex-contestants who have entered the house as challengers. Manu Punjabi, Vikas Gupta, Arshi Khan, Kashmera Shah, Rahul Mahajan and Rakhi Sawant reminisce their Bigg Boss days while they sit down with BB14 contestants. From Salman Khan getting mad at Arshi Khan for her faltu comments, to Kavita Kaushik and husband Ronnit Biswas coming on the episode to confront Abhinav Shukla and this leading to Rubina Dilaik breaking down, check out the other highlights below: Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar December 12 Synopsis: Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla's Face-Off With Kavita Kaushik and Ronnit Biswas Leaves the Shakti Actress In Tears.

Task Discussion Gets Heated

Salman Khan questions Kashmera Shah on her nomination and the discussion starts a huge argument. From Manu Punjabi, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, and Jasmin Bhasin, everyone starts talking and putting forth their points. Rahul Mahajan then explains the whole game in a funny way leaving everyone in splits. Bigg Boss 14 December 11 Episode: Rakhi Sawant's Grand Entry; Aly Goni’s Warning to Housemates About Eijaz Khan – 5 Highlights of BB14.

