Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 11 (ANI): Actor Kartik Aaryan is on a roll. Not only 'Aashiqui 3' but he will also feature in the third part of the hit comedy franchise 'Hera Pheri'.

On Friday, veteran actor Paresh Rawal, the main face of 'Hera Pheri', took to Twitter and confirmed that Kartik is a new addition to the cast.

Also Read | Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi Dies at 46: From His Career to His Family, Know All About the Late Actor Known For His Roles in Kkusum and Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

A fan on Twitter asked a question by tagging Paresh Rawal, "@Sir PareshRawal sir, is it true that Kartik Aaryan is doing Hera Pheri 3??" To which, Paresh tweeted, "Yes it is true."

Reportedly, Akshay Kumar has stepped away from the franchise due to no clarity in the script.

Also Read | Monica O My Darling Ending Explained: Decoding the Killer’s Identity and the Final Fates of Main Characters in Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi and Radhika Apte's Netflix Thriller (Spoiler Alert).

After Paresh Rawal's tweet, KRK took to his Twitter handle and gave his followers a few other details about 'Hera Pheri 3'. According to him, producer Feroz Nadiadwala has asked Anees Bazmee to helm the third part.

"Since @Sir Paresh Rawal, revealed the secret so let me give full news!@The Aaryan Kartik has singed #HeraPheri3. Paresh and @SunielVShetty will also play their roles. Producer #FerozNadiadwala has asked @BazmeeAnees to direct it," KRK tweeted.

Directed by Priyadarshan, 'Hera Pheri' was released in 2000. It featured Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal and Tabu in the lead roles. The second part, which came out in 2006, was directed by late Neeraj Vora. It featured Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty, Bipasha Basu, Rajpal Yadav and Rimi Sen in the lead roles.

Earlier Abhishek was also roped in to play one of the main characters in 'Hera Pheri 3'. However, due to certain reasons, he quit the project. Official confirmation from Kartik and 'Hera Pheri 3' makers is still awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)