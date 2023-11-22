Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 22 (ANI): It's actor Kartik Aaryan's birthday and to mark the special occasion he visited Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai.

The actor wore a blue kurta for the day.

Earlier, the 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' actor celebrated his birthday by making a wish before blowing the candle on his cake. He celebrated his birthday with a bunch of balloons, cake, and his cute pet dog Katori by his side.

Taking to his Instagram handle, he posted a cute picture with his adorable pet.

While he's entirely immersed in prayer, Katori looks sweetly at the cake.

He captioned the picture, "Grateful for all the love."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik is busy shooting for his upcoming film 'Chandu Champion'.

Helmed by Kabir Khan, 'Chandu Champion' is based on the extraordinary real-life story of a sportsman and his spirit of never giving up. Kartik will portray the character of Chandu.

For the film, Kartik has also shot an 8-minute-long war scene.

'Chandu Champion' marks Kartik's first collaboration with director Kabir Khan.

Apart from that, he will also be seen in director Hansal Mehta's upcoming film 'Captain India', director Anurag Basu's next 'Aashiqui 3' and the horror comedy film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'.

Kartik Aaryan will also be seen in an untitled film in the lead role, directed by Sandeep Modi which is slated to release on August 15, 2025.

The film is being backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Ektaa Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms Ltd. (ANI)

