It's Kartik Aaryan's birthday! In his prolific career over the years, he has given some of the best performances through his films and other activities, helping the actor to carve his niche in the industry. As fans worldwide pour in their love and blessings, we can't help but admire Kartik’s magnetic fashion sense. Beyond his charming acting, Kartik Aaryan effortlessly grabs the spotlight with his impeccable traditional style. Whether a pristine white sherwani or an all-black Bandhgala, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star impeccably owns every ethnic ensemble, showcasing his sophisticated style. Beyond the monochrome palette, the actor doesn’t hesitate to flaunt vibrant tones, looking stunning in dark blues, navy, and hot pink! On this particular occasion, let's revisit Kartik Aaryan’s five best ethnic looks. Scroll down for a visual treat! Kartik Aaryan Birthday: Check Out His Coolest Fashion Looks, One Pic at a Time!.

White Magic!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MANISH MALHOTRA (@manishmalhotraworld)

Vision In Black

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Hot Pink Alert!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhumi Pednekar (@bhumipednekar)

Navy Tones

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

On The Work Front

In his professional commitments, Kartik Aaryan is actively preparing for his forthcoming high-budget action drama Chandu Champion, which revolves around the life of India's inaugural Paralympic gold medalist, Murlikant Petkar. This cinematic venture, produced by Kabir Khan, stars Kartik Aaryan alongside Katrina Kaif and Shraddha Kapoor in pivotal roles and is scheduled for release in the upcoming year.

