Celebrating his birthday tradition, Kartik Aaryan sought blessings at Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple, donning a sleek blue kurta and a clean-shaven look. Known for his annual visit to seek Lord Ganesha's blessings, the actor shared heartfelt moments with fans, gladly posing for selfies. This ritual, a testament to his faith and gratitude, resonated as he embraced the temple's serene ambiance. Kartik Aaryan All Set To Collaborate With Karan Johar, Untitled Project To Release on August 15, 2025.

Watch Kartik Aaryan's Latest Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

