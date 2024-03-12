Entertainment News | Katrina Kaif Shares Pics from WPL Match, Poses with UP Warriorz Team

Agency News ANI| Mar 12, 2024 09:10 PM IST
Entertainment News | Katrina Kaif Shares Pics from WPL Match, Poses with UP Warriorz Team

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 12 (ANI): Actor Katrina Kaif, along with her sister Isabelle, watched the Women's Premier League match between Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz in Delhi on Monday.

Katrina took to her Instagram account on Tuesday to share cheerful moments from the match. Her posts radiated happiness as she posed with her sister and the UP Warriorz players.

She captioned the pictures and wrote, "All heart dYa More power to youaEURae#itskaytobeyou #upwarrioz. And a wonderful time with the most charming sharma family (sic)."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C4Z6usUtBWY/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Katrina and her sister Isabelle Kaif wore team jerseys while cheering from the stands. Several videos capturing Katrina's interactions with fans are doing the rounds on various social media platforms, including X.

Other than this, the actor melted hearts when she posed with adorable children outside the stadium.

Watch the video here:

https://x.com/goldfishkat/status/1767264688373383652?s=20

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina was last seen in Sriram Raghavan's 'Merry Christmas' opposite Vijay Sethupathi.

The Hindi version of the film featured Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand.

Entertainment News | Katrina Kaif Shares Pics from WPL Match, Poses with UP Warriorz Team

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 12 (ANI): Actor Katrina Kaif, along with her sister Isabelle, watched the Women's Premier League match between Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz in Delhi on Monday.

Katrina took to her Instagram account on Tuesday to share cheerful moments from the match. Her posts radiated happiness as she posed with her sister and the UP Warriorz players.

She captioned the pictures and wrote, "All heart dYa More power to youaEURae#itskaytobeyou #upwarrioz. And a wonderful time with the most charming sharma family (sic)."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C4Z6usUtBWY/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Katrina and her sister Isabelle Kaif wore team jerseys while cheering from the stands. Several videos capturing Katrina's interactions with fans are doing the rounds on various social media platforms, including X.

Other than this, the actor melted hearts when she posed with adorable children outside the stadium.

Watch the video here:

https://x.com/goldfishkat/status/1767264688373383652?s=20

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina was last seen in Sriram Raghavan's 'Merry Christmas' opposite Vijay Sethupathi.

The Hindi version of the film featured Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand.

The Tamil version starred Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams in the same roles.

Katrina will be next seen in Farhan Akhtar's upcoming film 'Jee Le Zara' along with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra. (ANI)

