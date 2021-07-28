Mumbai, Jul 28 (PTI) ZEE Live, the live entertainment and IP vertical of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, on Wednesday announced the launch of 'India Shayari Project' with lyricist-writer Kausar Munir and poet-politician Kumar Vishwas.

The project is being organised in association with streaming service ZEE5.

To be launched on August 15, the 90-minute show will bring together renowned Indian poets including Munir, Vishwas and Zakir Khan, who will share their views on what freedom of expression means to them.

Swaroop Banerjee, Chief Business Officer, ZEE Live, said the aim behind 'India Shayari Project' is to reach out to the younger generation, who also consume shayari.

"Over 24 billion collective views on Shayari and Poetry globally, show that millennials and GenZ now consume shayari online on a daily basis. India has always had a rich legacy of poetry.

"With immense pride today, we announce the 'India Shayari Project' on the 15th of August. Some of the largest names in Shayari and Poetry from the world of film, literature and the internet will evoke emotions of celebrating freedom through poetry,” Banerjee said in a statement.

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer at ZEE5 India, said through 'India Shayari Project', the intention is to create awareness of India's rich history when it comes to the art of poetry.

"With Kausar Munir, Dr. Kumar Vishwas and Zakir Khan; we have a unique blend of abundantly talented artists who appeal to all age-groups. We look forward to fans and viewers streaming this exclusive show on ZEE5 and celebrating Independence Day with us," Kalra said.

Munir said she is proud to be part of the initiative.

"The youth of this creative land are eager to connect with the poetic traditions that they come from. Events such as The India Shayari Project, are bridges that connect the younger generation with the art and craft of shayari," she added.

Vishwas said poetry has always brought in a sense of magic and he is delighted to be part of the initiative that reinforces this culture and makes it more mainstream.

"As a poet, there is no better feeling of elation than to see one's poetry, written a long time ago, still strike a chord with people. Interacting with the leading poets of our country is going to be an exhilarating experience," he said.

Khan said he is thrilled to be part of a venture that shares the rich poetic heritage with the audience.

"Shayari has taken new incarnations and has yet continued to do what it essentially means to, and that is to poignantly reflect the times it is in.

"From the ages of Mirza Ghalib to our modern-day legends of Shayari, culturally it has only enhanced the way we express ourselves," Khan said.

The show will exclusively stream on ZEE5.

