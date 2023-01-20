Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 19 (ANI): Actor Kay Kay Menon never fails to enthrall the audience with his versatile acting. Raj and DK's web series 'Farzi' is no exception.

In the show, Menon will be seen portraying the role of a counterfeiting kingpin, who has kept Michael aka Vijay Serthupathi on his toes as he sets out to catch him and eradicate the counterfeiting network.

"I have been fortunate to get such varied roles to play in the digital space. My character in Farzi is outlandish and has his own swag. Very interesting for an actor to push the act to the edge and yet keep consistency throughout. I thoroughly enjoyed it as it's something that you, as a performer, are not quite sure of and you look at your directors' reaction eagerly after every take to see if you have hit the note each time. Farzi is a one-of-a-kind crime thriller created by one of the finest directors Raj & DK. It was amazing to collaborate with them and work with such a talented pool of actors on this project. I can't wait for the launch of the series and to see the audience's response to it," Menon said.

On Thursday, Menon took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of his character.

Helmed by the acclaimed director duo, Raj and DK, the crime thriller marks the digital debut of Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi and is all set to stream exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video from February 10, 2023.

Recently, the makers unveiled the show's trailer which gives a glimpse into the life of a small-time con artist Sunny (played by Shahid), who finds himself drawn into the dark while creating a perfect con. However, a fiery and unconventional task force officer (played by Vijay Sethupathi) has made it his mission to rid the nation of the threat he poses.

Spanning eight episodes, 'Farzi' is a fast-paced, edgy, one-of-a-kind crime thriller, with the director duo's trademark humour, stiched around a clever underdog street artist's pursuit to con the system that favours the rich. (ANI)

