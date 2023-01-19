2022 was an extra special year for Priyanka Chopra as she embraced parenthood with her husband Nick Jonas. The couple opted for surrogacy and welcomed their first child, a daughter, Maltie Marie Chopra Jonas. And ever since, PeeCee has been juggling her personal and professional life. While she continues to work on her existing projects, she's also taking out some time for her family, planning holidays and celebrating festivals together. PeeCee also shot her first-ever magazine photoshoot with baby Malti Marie to make things more interesting. Fashion Faceoff: Priyanka Chopra Jonas or Nayanthara, Whose Red Bridal Look Will You Like to Imitate?

Watch Priyanka Open Up About Surrogacy Here:

Priyanka Chopra is the cover girl for British Vogue's next issue and that's even more special for the pretty actress. Discussing her journey of motherhood and addressing questions related to her baby girl, Priyanka elaborated on why her journey has been so difficult yet fulfilling. She discusses the trolling coming her way and how she has developed a thick skin to not let anything affect her. Posing with her baby by her side, the Dil Dhadakne Do actress looks like a gorgeous Mumma ready to take on the world. Check out all her pictures right below. Shraddha Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra Jonas & Others Proving Why Orange is the Colour of the Season.

Priyanka Chopra With her Daughter Malti

View this post on Instagram A post shared by British Vogue (@britishvogue)

Priyanka Chopra for British Vogue

View this post on Instagram A post shared by British Vogue (@britishvogue)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by British Vogue (@britishvogue)

Priyanka Chopra is a Hot Mumma

View this post on Instagram A post shared by British Vogue (@britishvogue)

Priyanka's interaction with Vogue will be the first time when she would discuss Malti's difficult birth and elaborate on how she has changed her world. "It’s been 20 years of hustling and working at breakneck speed. I’ve always been like, ’What’s the next thing? But now I feel I have a centre, a sense of calm because every decision ends up being about her," she says while being a proud mommy.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 19, 2023 11:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).