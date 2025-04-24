Washington [US], April 24 (ANI): After working in the 2008 romantic fantasy film, 'Twilight', actors Kellan Lutz and Cam Gigandet are reuniting almost 17 years later for the crime thriller 'Desert Dawn'.

"It was a lot of fun working with Cam again after all these years," said Lutz, adding, "I didn't get too much time hanging with him during Twilight, as I was focused on killing his character and protecting our Cullen family, but Cam is a super talented actor and I know fans are going to love seeing him and I on the same team and our fun banter back and forth throughout 'Desert Dawn'," reported People.

In 'Twilight', Lutz played vampire Emmett Cullen, and Gigandet starred as one of the film's antagonists, a vampire named James, as per the outlet.

Gigandet added, "I can say that it has been a roller-coaster ride since 'Twilight' and feels like a lifetime ago, as I am sure the entire cast can attest. Even after all these years, Kellan's dedication to his career has persevered. I have a lot of respect for actors who can maintain that kind of heart for so long, and it shows in Desert Dawn."

According to a synopsis, 'Desert Dawn' follows Easton and Sites as they "find themselves in a web of deception and corruption when the murder of a mysterious woman leads them to a dangerous conspiracy involving shady businessmen and the cartel," as per the outlet.

The film's trailer begins with a montage of Lutz and Gigandet in action, alongside clips of Lutz, who plays newly appointed Sheriff Luke Easton, being sworn in. Luke is received stiffly by his fellow officers, including John Sites (Gigandet), and Cheyenne Gomez (Helena Haro).

Marty Murray directed the film from an original screenplay by Chad Law and Johnny Walters. Chad Michael Collins, Texas Battle, Guillermo Ivan and Niko Foster round out the main cast. 'Desert Dawn' is set to be released in select theatres and on digital platforms on May 16, according to People. (ANI)

