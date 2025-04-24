In one of the most shocking terror attacks in the country in recent times, a group of militants opened fire on innocent civilians, primarily tourists, including foreigners, in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam region on Tuesday, April 22. Reportedly, 26 people were killed in the attack. Several Bollywood celebrities strongly condemned the incident on social media. Pakistani actors, who enjoy a significant following in the country, have also expressed their condolences over the horrific incident. Fawad Khan, who is set to make a comeback in the Hindi film industry with Abir Gulaal, also reacted to the attack. Along with him, Hania Aamir and Mawra Hocane have also responded to the tragedy. Amid Pahalgam Terror Attack, Netizens Demand Ban on Pakistani Actor Fawad Khan’s Bollywood Comeback Film ‘Abir Gulaal’, Question ‘Why Are We Giving Them a Chance?’.

Fawad Khan Reacts to Pahalgam Terror Attack Amid Bollywood Comeback

Even before the horrifying terror attack took place, Pakistani actor Fawad Khan's comeback in Bollywood with Abir Gulaal was largely criticised by the public. The recent incident has made the situation worse. Amid a wave of backlash for his upcoming film, Fawad Khan has reacted to the terror attack. Taking to his Instagram story, he wrote, "Deeply saddened to hear the news heinous attack in Pahalgam. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of this horrifying incident, and we pray for strength and healing for their families in this difficult time.

Fawad Khan on Pahalgam Terror Attack

(Photo Credit: @fawadkhan81/ Instagram)

Hania Aamir and Mawra Hocane React to Pahalgam Terror Attack

Actress Hania Aamir, who enjoys a huge fan base in India, was one of the first Pakistani celebrities to react to the Pahalgam terror attack. She took to her Instagram story and rehshared a post covering the news and wrote, "Tragedy anywhere is a tragedy for all of us. My heart is wth the innocent lives affected by the recent events. In pain, in grief and in hope - we are one. When innocent lives are lost, the pain is not theirs alone - it belongs to all of us. No matter where we come from, grief speaks the same language. May we choose humanity, always. "

Hania Aamir on Pahalgam Terror Attack

(Photo Credit: @haniaheheofficial/ Instagram)

Sanam Teri Kasam actress Mawra Hocane also shared her thoughts about the incident and said, "My deepest condolences to the affected families...An act of terrorism against one is terrorism against all...Whats happening to the world." Shah Rukh Khan Expresses ‘Sadness and Anger’ Over Pahalgam Terror Attack in Kashmir, Says ‘May We as a Nation, Stand United’ (View Post).

The incident is the first big terror attack targeted against civilians in the valley since 2019.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2025 10:46 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).